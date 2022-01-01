R3 Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de R3 varía de $75,661 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el extremo inferior a $166,787 para un Ventas en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de R3. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $107K

Ingeniero Cripto

Diseñador de Producto
$75.7K
Gerente de Producto
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ventas
$167K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$149K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en R3 es Ventas at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $166,787. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en R3 es $118,983.

Otros Recursos

