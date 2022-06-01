Directorio de Empresas
Qwick
Qwick Salarios

El salario de Qwick varía de $78,591 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior a $208,950 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Qwick. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $200K
Gerente de Producto
$78.6K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$209K

Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Qwick es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $208,950. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Qwick es $200,000.

Otros Recursos

