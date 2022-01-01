QAD Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de QAD varía de $10,961 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $127,251 para un Ventas en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de QAD. Última actualización: 9/3/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $11K
Gerente de Producto
$65.6K
Ventas
$127K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$62.3K
Preguntas frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at QAD is Ventas at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,251. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QAD is $63,944.

