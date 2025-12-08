Directorio de Empresas
PNC
PNC Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en PNC varía de $76K por year para C1 a $146K por year para C4. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $86.3K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de PNC. Última actualización: 12/8/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
C1
Associate Software Engineer(Nivel de Entrada)
$76K
$73.5K
$909
$1.6K
C2
Software Engineer
$90.8K
$90.1K
$0
$703
C3
Senior Software Engineer
$97.5K
$95.7K
$0
$1.9K
C4
Principal Software Engineer
$146K
$135K
$4.2K
$6.8K
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Prácticas

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en PNC?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software de Aseguramiento de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero de Datos

Ingeniero de Confiabilidad del Sitio

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en PNC in United States está en una compensación total anual de $145,847. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en PNC para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $85,800.

