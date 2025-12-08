La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en PNC varía de $76K por year para C1 a $146K por year para C4. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $86.3K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de PNC. Última actualización: 12/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
C1
$76K
$73.5K
$909
$1.6K
C2
$90.8K
$90.1K
$0
$703
C3
$97.5K
$95.7K
$0
$1.9K
C4
$146K
$135K
$4.2K
$6.8K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
