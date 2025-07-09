Directorio de Empresas
Pluxee
Pluxee Salarios

El salario de Pluxee varía de $16,108 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $158,426 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Pluxee. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Operaciones de Negocio
$39.8K
Gerente de Producto
$158K
Ingeniero de Software
$16.1K

Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Pluxee es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $158,426. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Pluxee es $39,781.

