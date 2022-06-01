Directorio de Empresas
PLAYSTUDIOS
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

PLAYSTUDIOS Salarios

El salario de PLAYSTUDIOS varía de $10,251 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior a $160,928 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de PLAYSTUDIOS. Última actualización: 9/13/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $113K
Marketing
$103K
Gerente de Producto
$161K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Gerente de Programa
$90.5K
Gerente de Proyecto
$39.4K
Reclutador
$10.3K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en PLAYSTUDIOS es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $160,928. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en PLAYSTUDIOS es $96,480.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para PLAYSTUDIOS

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Tesla
  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos