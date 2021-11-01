Directorio de Empresas
Playrix
Playrix Salarios

El salario de Playrix varía de $41,790 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el extremo inferior a $102,977 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Playrix. Última actualización: 9/13/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $59.2K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software de Control de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero de Software de Videojuegos

Analista de Negocios
$79.6K
Analista de Datos
$95.9K

Científico de Datos
$90.5K
Analista Financiero
Median $80.5K
Recursos Humanos
$61.5K
Diseñador de Producto
$41.8K
Gerente de Producto
$43.4K
Reclutador
$45.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$103K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Playrix es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $102,977. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Playrix es $70,546.

