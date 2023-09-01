Directorio de Empresas
Performics
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Performics Salarios

El salario de Performics varía de $6,848 en compensación total por año para un Marketing in India en el extremo inferior a $122,113 para un Gerente de Proyecto in United States en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Performics. Última actualización: 10/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Analista de Negocios
$76.5K
Marketing
$6.8K
Operaciones de Marketing
$85.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Gerente de Proyecto
$122K
Ventas
$30.7K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Performics es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $122,113. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Performics es $76,500.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Performics

Empresas Relacionadas

  • SoFi
  • DoorDash
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Airbnb
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos