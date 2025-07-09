Directorio de Empresas
PCCW
PCCW Salarios

El salario de PCCW varía de $28,900 en compensación total por año para un Information Technologist (IT) en el extremo inferior a $107,535 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de PCCW. Última actualización: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $67.2K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Analista de Negocios
$62K
Information Technologist (IT)
$28.9K

Arquitecto de Soluciones
$108K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en PCCW es Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $107,535. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en PCCW es $64,604.

