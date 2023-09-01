Otta Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Otta varía de $74,661 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el extremo inferior a $109,631 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Otta. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Marketing
$74.7K
Gerente de Producto
$110K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $82.1K

Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Otta es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $109,631. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Otta es $82,147.

Otros Recursos