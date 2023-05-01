Directorio de Empresas
Orion Group Holdings
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Orion Group Holdings que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Orion Group Holdings is a specialty construction company operating in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete, providing marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. It also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. The company provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services.

    oriongroupholdingsinc.com
    Sitio Web
    1994
    Año de Fundación
    2,447
    Número de Empleados
    $500M-$1B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Orion Group Holdings

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Databricks
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Flipkart
    • Roblox
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos