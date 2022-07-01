Directorio de Empresas
Origami Risk
Origami Risk Salarios

El salario de Origami Risk varía de $76,500 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior a $197,010 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Origami Risk. Última actualización: 9/17/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $106K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Producto
Median $76.5K
Servicio al Cliente
$84.6K

Gerente de Proyecto
$100K
Ventas
$86.4K
Ingeniero de Ventas
$182K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$197K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Origami Risk es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $197,010. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Origami Risk es $100,158.

