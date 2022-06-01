Directorio de Empresas
OneMagnify
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

OneMagnify Salarios

El salario de OneMagnify varía de $69,650 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Datos en el extremo inferior a $115,000 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de OneMagnify. Última actualización: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Científico de Datos
Median $115K
Analista de Negocio
$106K
Analista de Datos
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Ingeniero de Software
$106K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en OneMagnify es Científico de Datos con una compensación total anual de $115,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en OneMagnify es $106,149.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para OneMagnify

Empresas Relacionadas

  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Tesla
  • Snap
  • LinkedIn
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/onemagnify/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.