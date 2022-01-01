Directorio de Empresas
Nova Credit
Nova Credit Salarios

El salario de Nova Credit varía de $110,550 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior a $174,125 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Nova Credit. Última actualización: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $135K
Científico de Datos
$113K
Legal
$143K

Marketing
$156K
Gerente de Producto
$174K
Reclutador
$111K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Nova Credit es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $174,125. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Nova Credit es $138,784.

Otros Recursos