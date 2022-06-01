Directorio de Empresas
Nintex
Nintex Salarios

El salario de Nintex varía de $52,380 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software in Malaysia en el extremo inferior a $199,000 para un Marketing in United States en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Nintex. Última actualización: 11/24/2025

Servicio al Cliente
$117K
Analista de Datos
$54K
Tecnólogo en Información (TI)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Marketing
$199K
Gerente de Producto
$177K
Ingeniero de Software
$86.3K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$52.4K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Nintex es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $199,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Nintex es $86,255.

