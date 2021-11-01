Ninja Van Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Ninja Van varía de $25,831 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el extremo inferior a $145,972 para un Desarrollo Corporativo en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Ninja Van. Última actualización: 11/24/2025

Analista de Negocio
$44K
Desarrollo Corporativo
$146K
Marketing
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Diseñador de Producto
$25.8K
Gerente de Producto
$41.1K
Ingeniero de Software
$40K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Ninja Van es Desarrollo Corporativo at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $145,972. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Ninja Van es $42,544.

