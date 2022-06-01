Directorio de Empresas
NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ Salarios

El salario de NielsenIQ varía de $15,060 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $393,838 para un Ventas en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de NielsenIQ. Última actualización: 11/24/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $15.1K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
Median $132K
Gerente de Producto
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $24.3K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$95.8K
Servicio al Cliente
$24.4K
Éxito del Cliente
$72.8K
Analista de Datos
$21.8K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$154K
Tecnólogo en Información (TI)
$101K
Consultor de Gestión
$97.5K
Marketing
$75.3K
Diseñador de Producto
$147K
Gerente de Programa
$56.6K
Gerente de Proyecto
$101K
Ventas
$394K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$52K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$152K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$56.9K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en NielsenIQ es Ventas at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $393,838. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en NielsenIQ es $95,787.

Otros Recursos

