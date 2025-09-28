Directorio de Empresas
NICE
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

NICE Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en NICE varía de $92.3K por year para Software Engineer a $218K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $128K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de NICE. Última actualización: 9/28/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Agregar CompensaciónComparar Niveles
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Ver 1 Más Niveles
Agregar CompensaciónComparar Niveles

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
AgregarAgregar CompAgregar Compensación

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DatosVer Empleos Disponibles
Salarios de Prácticas

Contribuir
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en NICE?

Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Ingeniero de Software ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

Títulos Incluidos

Enviar Nuevo Título

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas frecuentes

NICE in United StatesIngeniero de Software最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$217,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
NICEIngeniero de Software職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$125,000。

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para NICE

Empresas Relacionadas

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos