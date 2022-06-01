Directorio de Empresas
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
Principales Insights
    • Acerca de

    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, UniCarriers forklifts, Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products and Rocla automated guided vehicles. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support.

    http://www.logisnextamericas.com
    Sitio Web
    1992
    Año de Fundación
    810
    Número de Empleados
    $100M-$250M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Otros Recursos