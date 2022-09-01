Directorio de Empresas
McGraw Hill
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

McGraw Hill Salarios

El salario de McGraw Hill varía de $10,816 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el extremo inferior a $213,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de McGraw Hill. Última actualización: 9/15/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $138K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Diseñador de Producto
Median $100K
Gerente de Producto
Median $120K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Investigador UX
Median $100K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $213K
Científico de Datos
$184K
Marketing
$180K
Ventas
$10.8K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$185K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en McGraw Hill es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $213,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en McGraw Hill es $137,500.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para McGraw Hill

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos