El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in Canada en Lotlinx totaliza CA$113K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Lotlinx. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Lotlinx
Software Engineer
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Total por año
$82.2K
Nivel
Senior
Base
$82.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp
7 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Lotlinx?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Lotlinx in Canada está en una compensación total anual de CA$152,910. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Lotlinx para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Canada es CA$113,115.

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lotlinx/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.