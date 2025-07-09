Directorio de Empresas
Leverage Edu
Leverage Edu Salarios

El salario de Leverage Edu varía de $4,546 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el extremo inferior a $9,244 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Leverage Edu. Última actualización: 10/21/2025

Marketing
$4.5K
Ventas
$6.5K
Ingeniero de Software
$9.2K

Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Leverage Edu es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $9,244. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Leverage Edu es $6,472.

Otros Recursos