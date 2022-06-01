Directorio de Empresas
Lansweeper
Lansweeper Salarios

El salario de Lansweeper varía de $67,595 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior a $120,600 para un Gerente de Programa en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Lansweeper. Última actualización: 9/7/2025

Gerente de Producto
$67.6K
Gerente de Programa
$121K
Ventas
$101K

Ingeniero de Software
$85.6K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Lansweeper es Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $120,600. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Lansweeper es $93,072.

