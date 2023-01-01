Kohler Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
Kohler
El salario de Kohler varía de $58,800 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Programa en el extremo inferior a $170,850 para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Kohler. Última actualización: 11/25/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $80K
Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $94.8K
Analista de Negocio
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Científico de Datos
$115K
Diseñador de Producto
$164K
Gerente de Producto
$139K
Gerente de Programa
$58.8K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$144K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$171K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Kohler es Gerente de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $170,850. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Kohler es $114,570.

