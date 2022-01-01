Directorio de Empresas
KenSci
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

KenSci Salarios

El salario de KenSci varía de $114,660 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior a $155,775 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de KenSci. Última actualización: 10/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gerente de Producto
$115K
Ingeniero de Software
$156K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en KenSci es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $155,775. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en KenSci es $119,400.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para KenSci

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Pluralsight
  • Circadence
  • Kareo
  • Pantheon
  • DrChrono
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos