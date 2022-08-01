Directorio de Empresas
Jumbo Interactive
Jumbo Interactive Salarios

El salario de Jumbo Interactive varía de $70,794 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $96,938 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Jumbo Interactive. Última actualización: 9/7/2025

$160K

Analista de Negocios
$78.3K
Gerente de Producto
$90.9K
Ingeniero de Software
$70.8K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$96.9K
Preguntas frecuentes

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Jumbo Interactive — Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $96,938. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Jumbo Interactive составляет $84,621.

