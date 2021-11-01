Directorio de Empresas
Javis
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Javis Salarios

El salario de Javis varía de $12,363 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo inferior a $223,875 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Javis. Última actualización: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gerente de Producto
$48.8K
Ingeniero de Software
$224K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$12.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Javis es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $223,875. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Javis es $48,825.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Javis

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Netflix
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos