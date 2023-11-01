Directorio de Empresas
Jarvis Consulting Group
Jarvis Consulting Group Salarios

El rango de salarios de Jarvis Consulting Group oscila entre $30,025 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $133,863 para un Reclutador en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Jarvis Consulting Group. Última actualización: 8/19/2025

$160K

Consultor de Gestión
Median $47.9K
Reclutador
$134K
Ingeniero de Software
$30K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Jarvis Consulting Group es Reclutador at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $133,863. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Jarvis Consulting Group es $47,859.

