Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
    • Acerca de

    The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston is a stunning building modeled after a Venetian palazzo. It boasts an impressive art collection and beautiful flower-filled courtyard.

    gardnermuseum.org
    Sitio Web
    1903
    Año de Fundación
    126
    Número de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

