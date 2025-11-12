Directorio de Empresas
Intuit
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

  • Greater Bengaluru

Intuit Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack Salarios en Greater Bengaluru

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack in Greater Bengaluru en Intuit varía de ₹3.06M por year para Software Engineer 1 a ₹9.88M por year para Staff Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Greater Bengaluru totaliza ₹5.05M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Intuit. Última actualización: 11/12/2025

Promedio Nivel
Agregar CompensaciónComparar Niveles
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer 1
(Nivel de Entrada)
₹3.06M
₹2.21M
₹675K
₹172K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.46M
₹2.89M
₹1.44M
₹131K
Senior Software Engineer
₹7.99M
₹4.35M
₹3.24M
₹399K
Staff Software Engineer
₹9.88M
₹5.99M
₹2.94M
₹950K
Ver 4 Más Niveles
Agregar CompensaciónComparar Niveles
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
AgregarAgregar CompAgregar Compensación

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DatosVer Empleos Disponibles

Cronograma de Adquisición

25%

AÑO 1

25%

AÑO 2

25%

AÑO 3

25%

AÑO 4

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Intuit, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:

  • 25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)



Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Ingeniero de Software ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack en Intuit in Greater Bengaluru está en una compensación total anual de ₹10,857,907. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Intuit para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack in Greater Bengaluru es ₹5,075,006.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Intuit

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos