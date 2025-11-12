Directorio de Empresas
La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in Greater Bengaluru en Intuit varía de ₹3.22M por year para Software Engineer 1 a ₹11.53M por year para Staff Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Greater Bengaluru totaliza ₹5.73M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Intuit. Última actualización: 11/12/2025

Software Engineer 1
(Nivel de Entrada)
₹3.22M
₹1.98M
₹1.05M
₹194K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.47M
₹3.1M
₹1.14M
₹225K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.61M
₹4.37M
₹1.96M
₹287K
Staff Software Engineer
₹11.53M
₹6.2M
₹4.37M
₹958K
Cronograma de Adquisición

25%

AÑO 1

25%

AÑO 2

25%

AÑO 3

25%

AÑO 4

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Intuit, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:

  • 25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)



Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software Backend en Intuit in Greater Bengaluru está en una compensación total anual de ₹11,533,504. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Intuit para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software Backend in Greater Bengaluru es ₹5,697,864.

