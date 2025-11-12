La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in Greater Bengaluru en Intuit varía de ₹3.22M por year para Software Engineer 1 a ₹11.53M por year para Staff Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Greater Bengaluru totaliza ₹5.73M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Intuit. Última actualización: 11/12/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer 1
₹3.22M
₹1.98M
₹1.05M
₹194K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.47M
₹3.1M
₹1.14M
₹225K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.61M
₹4.37M
₹1.96M
₹287K
Staff Software Engineer
₹11.53M
₹6.2M
₹4.37M
₹958K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
25%
AÑO 1
25%
AÑO 2
25%
AÑO 3
25%
AÑO 4
En Intuit, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:
25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (25.00% anual)
25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)