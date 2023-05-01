Directorio de Empresas
Intelligo Group
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Principales Perspectivas
  • Contribuye con algo único sobre Intelligo Group que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    Intelligo is a company that provides businesses in the investment space with advanced capabilities to run comprehensive background checks. Their automated SaaS platform uses AI and machine learning to improve the accuracy of background checks and offer timely results. They offer Ongoing Monitoring™ to continuously check for red flags after reports are published. Intelligo has clients across the financial sector including Fortune 500 Companies, Investment Banks, Private Equity Firms, Investment Consultants, Hedge Funds, Allocators, and more.

    intelligo.ai
    Sitio Web
    2014
    Año de Fundación
    126
    # de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Intelligo Group

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Netflix
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos