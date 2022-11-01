Directorio de Empresas
Intelcom
Intelcom Salarios

El salario de Intelcom varía de $60,476 en compensación total por año para un Information Technologist (IT) en el extremo inferior a $105,874 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Intelcom. Última actualización: 10/21/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $82.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$106K

Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Intelcom es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $105,874. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Intelcom es $82,130.

