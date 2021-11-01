Directorio de Empresas
INNOLUX
INNOLUX Salarios

El salario de INNOLUX varía de $23,852 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el extremo inferior a $39,308 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de INNOLUX. Última actualización: 9/14/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $25.9K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$36.1K
Diseñador de Producto
$23.9K

Gerente de Proyecto
$39.3K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en INNOLUX es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $39,308. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en INNOLUX es $30,980.

