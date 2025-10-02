La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Sri Lanka en Infor totaliza LKR 2.78M por year para Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Sri Lanka totaliza LKR 3.18M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Infor. Última actualización: 10/2/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
