La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Delhi Area en Info Edge varía de ₹1.8M por year para Senior Software Engineer a ₹4.88M por year para Tech Lead/Team Lead. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Greater Delhi Area totaliza ₹2.01M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Info Edge. Última actualización: 10/2/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títulos IncluidosEnviar Nuevo Título