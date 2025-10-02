Directorio de Empresas
Info Edge
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

  • Greater Delhi Area

Info Edge Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Greater Delhi Area

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Delhi Area en Info Edge varía de ₹1.8M por year para Senior Software Engineer a ₹4.88M por year para Tech Lead/Team Lead. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Greater Delhi Area totaliza ₹2.01M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Info Edge. Última actualización: 10/2/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
Ver 2 Más Niveles
₹13.94M

Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Prácticas

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Info Edge?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software de Control de Calidad (QA)

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area está en una compensación total anual de ₹4,877,530. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Info Edge para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Delhi Area es ₹2,065,751.

