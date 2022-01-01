Directorio de Empresas
Infinidat
Infinidat Salarios

El salario de Infinidat varía de $35,638 en compensación total por año para un Operaciones de Servicio al Cliente in Israel en el extremo inferior a $111,440 para un Marketing in United States en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Infinidat. Última actualización: 9/13/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $84.3K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Analista de Negocios
$93.5K
Operaciones de Servicio al Cliente
$35.6K

Marketing
$111K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Infinidat es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $111,440. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Infinidat es $88,927.

