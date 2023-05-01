Directorio de Empresas
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre IMMI que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    IMMI is a global company that designs, tests, and manufactures advanced safety systems for various sectors, including automotive, commercial, industrial, military, and emergency response vehicles. Founded in 1961, IMMI has grown into a world-class headquarters on a 70-acre campus in Westfield, Ind., with facilities in North America, Mexico, China, and Europe. The company's ongoing dedication to "Bringing Safety to People" is reflected in its innovative customized safety solutions, which are found on school buses, motorcoaches, and child restraints.

    http://www.imminet.com
    Sitio Web
    1961
    Año de Fundación
    3,001
    Número de Empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para IMMI

