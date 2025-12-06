La compensación de Ingeniero de Hardware in United States en IMC varía de $243K por year para L1 a $335K por year para L3. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $245K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de IMC. Última actualización: 12/6/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
