iManage Salarios

El salario de iManage varía de $121,390 en compensación total por año para un Information Technologist (IT) en el extremo inferior a $426,629 para un Ventas en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de iManage. Última actualización: 10/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $176K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $128K
Gerente de Producto
Median $130K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
Servicio al Cliente
$139K
Científico de Datos
$125K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Ventas
$427K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$129K
El puesto con mayor salario reportado en iManage es Ventas at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $426,629. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en iManage es $129,551.

