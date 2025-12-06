Directorio de Empresas
El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Producto in Canada en IHS Markit totaliza SGD 135K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de IHS Markit. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
Total por año
$105K
Nivel
hidden
Base
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$14.5K
Años en la empresa
2-4 Años
Años de exp
5-10 Años
Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Producto en IHS Markit in Canada está en una compensación total anual de SGD 220,423. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en IHS Markit para el puesto de Gerente de Producto in Canada es SGD 135,433.

