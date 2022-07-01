HG Insights Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de HG Insights varía de $99,500 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el extremo inferior a $231,150 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de HG Insights. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $134K
Diseñador de Producto
$99.5K
Gerente de Producto
$181K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$231K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en HG Insights es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $231,150. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en HG Insights es $157,650.

