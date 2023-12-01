Directorio de Empresas
Greenphire
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Greenphire Salarios

El salario de Greenphire varía de $101,490 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior a $136,178 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Greenphire. Última actualización: 9/9/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Gerente de Producto
$136K
Gerente de Proyecto
$101K
Ingeniero de Software
$130K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Greenphire es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $136,178. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Greenphire es $130,340.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Greenphire

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos