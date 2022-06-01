Finder Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Finder varía de $79,668 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el extremo inferior a $177,678 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Finder. Última actualización: 9/3/2025

$160K

Diseñador de Producto
$79.7K
Gerente de Producto
$120K
Ingeniero de Software
$122K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$178K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Finder es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $177,678. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Finder es $120,827.

