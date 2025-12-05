Directorio de Empresas
Fictiv
El paquete de compensación mediano de Diseñador de Producto in United States en Fictiv totaliza $136K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Fictiv. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Fictiv?
Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Diseñador de Producto en Fictiv in United States está en una compensación total anual de $153,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Fictiv para el puesto de Diseñador de Producto in United States es $132,000.

Otros Recursos

