Directorio de Empresas
FAT Brands
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre FAT Brands que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

    fatbrands.com
    Sitio Web
    2017
    Año de Fundación
    150
    Número de Empleados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para FAT Brands

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • Apple
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos