Directorio de Empresas
Fashion Nova
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Fashion Nova que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Fashion Nova is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce brands in the world as one of the most-searched fashion brands on Google. Since then, we have continued to grow, launching Fashion Nova CARES, NovaKIDS, Nova Beauty, and Maven Beauty. Even more amazing launches are in the works as we speak! At Fashion Nova, we are dedicated to bringing the customer the latest trends to make them look and feel their best without the high price point. We deliver the hottest styles at lightning-fast speed, ensuring that all are included with FashionNovaCURVE and NovaMEN. Wherever our customer is, we are committed to bringing them the trends they love at the prices they love.

    http://fashionnova.com
    Sitio Web
    2006
    Año de Fundación
    600
    Número de Empleados
    $100M-$250M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Fashion Nova

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Snap
    • Coinbase
    • DoorDash
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos