Directorio de Empresas
Eyenovia
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Eyenovia que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Eyenovia is a clinical stage ophthalmic company that develops therapeutics using its microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing targeted ocular delivery systems for patients with myopia, near vision impairment, and for eye exams. The company's product candidates are in Phase III clinical development programs and it has license agreements with Bausch Health and Arctic Vision for commercialization in various countries. Eyenovia was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York.

    https://eyenovia.com
    Sitio Web
    2014
    Año de Fundación
    43
    Número de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Eyenovia

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • Coinbase
    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos