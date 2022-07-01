Directorio de Empresas
ExamSoft
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre ExamSoft que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    ExamSoft offers a market-leading exam management and analytics platform that delivers powerful, actionable data to assess learning outcomes and improve learning, engagement, and retention. Its software suite enables clients to efficiently and practically administer exams and analyze resulting data to improve curricular design, test design, and accreditation compliance. ExamSoft has served hundreds of prominent institutions for more than 18 years and has successfully administered millions of exams.

    https://examsoft.com
    Sitio Web
    1998
    Año de Fundación
    210
    Número de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para ExamSoft

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos