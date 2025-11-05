La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Hungary en Deutsche Telekom varía de HUF 12.92M por year para Software Engineer a HUF 19.62M por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Hungary totaliza HUF 12.42M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Deutsche Telekom. Última actualización: 11/5/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Junior Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 12.92M
HUF 12.4M
HUF 0
HUF 522K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.62M
HUF 18.19M
HUF 0
HUF 1.43M
Lead Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
